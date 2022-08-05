Marion County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 10-year-old girl

Arianna Lauren Michelle Ames, 10, reported missing by the Marion County Sheriff's Office
Arianna Lauren Michelle Ames, 10, reported missing by the Marion County Sheriff's Office(OPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the community’s help to find a child considered missing and endangered.

Deputies say, Arianna Michelle Ames, 10, was last seen walking on Southeast 145th Avenue at 11 p.m. on Thursday. She got into a black four-door vehicle.

According to MCSO, Arianna’s biological parents William “Billy” Ames and Vanessa Villanueva may have been in the car. Neither of them has custody of the 10-year-old.

William “Billy” Ames, Vanessa Villanueva, biological parents of Arianna but do not have custody
William “Billy” Ames, Vanessa Villanueva, biological parents of Arianna but do not have custody(OPD)

The last time Arianna was seen, she was wearing light blue jeans and a white champion shirt with rainbow-colored letters.

Deputies ask anyone with information on her location to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Ocala Police Department body camera still of K9 apprehending suspected vehicle thief
Ocala Police body camera video shows K9 unit catching accused vehicle thief
Marion County Political Forum July 19, 2022
Marion County political forum July 19, 2022
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
“What’s up” with K-Country 8/5
“What’s up” with K-Country 8/5