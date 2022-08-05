Marion County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 10-year-old girl

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the community’s help to find a child considered missing and endangered.

Deputies say, Arianna Michelle Ames, 10, was last seen walking on Southeast 145th Avenue at 11 p.m. on Thursday. She got into a black four-door vehicle.

According to MCSO, Arianna’s biological parents William “Billy” Ames and Vanessa Villanueva may have been in the car. Neither of them has custody of the 10-year-old.

William “Billy” Ames, Vanessa Villanueva, biological parents of Arianna but do not have custody (OPD)

The last time Arianna was seen, she was wearing light blue jeans and a white champion shirt with rainbow-colored letters.

Deputies ask anyone with information on her location to call 911.

