Marion County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 10-year-old girl
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the community’s help to find a child considered missing and endangered.
Deputies say, Arianna Michelle Ames, 10, was last seen walking on Southeast 145th Avenue at 11 p.m. on Thursday. She got into a black four-door vehicle.
According to MCSO, Arianna’s biological parents William “Billy” Ames and Vanessa Villanueva may have been in the car. Neither of them has custody of the 10-year-old.
The last time Arianna was seen, she was wearing light blue jeans and a white champion shirt with rainbow-colored letters.
Deputies ask anyone with information on her location to call 911.
