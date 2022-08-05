Meridian Behavioral Healthcare shares tips on improving mental health and overall well-being

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - August is National Wellness Month

Wellness can include both body and mind.

TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio speaks with Amy McCaughan of Meridian Behavioral Healthcare to discuss ways we can create healthy routines and manage stress better.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville town hall meeting regarding single-family zoning scheduled for August 8th

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner 8/05
Weekend Planner 8/05
Meridian Behavioral Healthcare shares tips on improving mental health and overall well-being
Third day of UF football fall camp