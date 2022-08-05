Mount Dora High JROTC wins national Silver Star Community Service award

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WCJB) - Cadets at Mount Dora High have been recognized for their volunteer work around the community and have earned the Silver Star Community Service with Excellence Award for the academic year of 2021-2022.

This is the JROTC program’s fifth time receiving this award in the past seven years.

Out of 74 Air Force JROTC programs in Florida, Mount Dora High is one of only three schools to achieve the award this year.

The award recognizes the personal growth and accomplishments of the cadets, as well as the contributions of the staff and the local community.

According to Col. Johnny R. McGonigal of the AFJROTC headquarters in Alabama, “The importance of service and understanding how it positively impacts cadets, schools, communities, and our nation is a critical component of what we strive to teach through our program and is a central part of our mission in AFJROTC.”

