Ocala City Council will host a special meeting to decide how to proceed with the Rojas Vs Ocala court case

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council will hold a special meeting to decide how to move forward with the court case, Rojas Vs Ocala on Friday.

The meeting will start at 12 p.m.

It will be held in the council chambers on the second floor of city hall.

At this meeting, they will discuss whether or not to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court on the case of Rojas Vs Ocala.

It is a humanist society lawsuit claiming OPD inappropriately led a community prayer in 2014.

