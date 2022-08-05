Ocala Police body camera video shows K9 unit catching accused vehicle thief

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department has released video of officers chasing and arresting a teenager accused of stealing an unlocked truck, with a firearm inside.

The victim told officers he was working outside near the corner of Northeast 3rd Street and East Silver Springs Boulevard on July 29. He went inside to grab a towel and left his keys in his pickup truck, with a gun inside. When he came back out, the truck was gone.

Less than an hour later, deputies spotted the truck near State Road 326 and U.S. 441. They followed the truck into the CVS Pharmacy parking lot.

The teenager in the driver’s seat grabbed the gun inside the truck, jumped out of the vehicle, and ran.

A K9 unit responded and quickly tracked the suspect down. Deputies say the teenager was given several warnings to comply before the dog was released to catch him.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for the dog bite.

He faces multiple felonies, including grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of a firearm, burglary of a conveyance while armed, and other charges.

