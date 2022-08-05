Pilot program to help fight Florida’s opioid crisis will expand across the state including Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot program to fight the opioid crisis in Florida is expanding to Marion County and several other communities in the state.

The Coordinated Opioid Recovery Program of core is an addiction care network.

It was tested in Palm Beach County for almost two years and is now being expanded and will eventually include 12 counties.

In our area, it includes Marion, Clay, and Duval counties.

