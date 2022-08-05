Semi-truck, car crash leaves one woman dead in Bradford County

Bradford County Sheriff's Office responds to deadly wreck on State Road 16
Bradford County Sheriff's Office responds to deadly wreck on State Road 16(BCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead and a child is hurt after a car was hit by a semi-truck at an intersection on State Road 16 on Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car stopped on County Road 225 at the stop light at the intersection of State Road 16 around 11:30 a.m.

When the car pulled into the intersection, a semi-truck with a trailer headed west on State Road 16 crashed into the side of the car. It continued into the parking lot of the Shell Gas Station, crashing into a parked semi before stopping.

The 38-year-old woman from Jacksonville driving the car died at the scene. Her 8-year-old passenger had minor injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck also has minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

WGO EDIBLE FRUIT GROVES
Addison Bethea is homebound, just over a month after a shark attack at Keaton Beach.
Shark bite survivor Addison Bethea discharged from TMH
GNV town hall meeting is set to take place on August 8th.
Gainesville town hall meeting regarding single-family zoning scheduled for August 8th
A Florida Power and Light Company truck supports a power pole that awaits repair after it was...
REPORT: FPL used “dark money” to influence Florida Senate race in Gainesville