Semi-truck, car crash leaves one woman dead in Bradford County

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead and a child is hurt after a car was hit by a semi-truck at an intersection on State Road 16 on Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car stopped on County Road 225 at the stop light at the intersection of State Road 16 around 11:30 a.m.

When the car pulled into the intersection, a semi-truck with a trailer headed west on State Road 16 crashed into the side of the car. It continued into the parking lot of the Shell Gas Station, crashing into a parked semi before stopping.

The 38-year-old woman from Jacksonville driving the car died at the scene. Her 8-year-old passenger had minor injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck also has minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.