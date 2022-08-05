Shark bite survivor Addison Bethea discharged from TMH

Taylor County teen Addison Bethea is homebound, just over a month after a shark attack near Keaton Beach.
Addison Bethea is homebound, just over a month after a shark attack at Keaton Beach.
Addison Bethea is homebound, just over a month after a shark attack at Keaton Beach.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County teen Addison Bethea is homebound, just over a month after a shark attack near Keaton Beach.

The Perry native was discharged from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Friday morning.

The road to recovery has been extensive. Bethea has gone through five surgeries since June 30, when a roughly 9-ft-long shark latched itself onto her right thigh causing it to be amputated from above the knee down.

Bethea recently settled into a rehabilitation facility as she continued to make progress in physical therapy.

She’s now moving forward on the next part of her journey, recovering at home surrounded by family and friends.

WCTV’s Madison Glaser was there as Bethea was discharged, and she will have complete coverage on Eyewitness News at 5:00pm and 6:00pm.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless