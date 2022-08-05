Shark bite survivor Addison Bethea discharged from TMH

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County teen Addison Bethea is homebound, just over a month after a shark attack near Keaton Beach.

The Perry native was discharged from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Friday morning.

The road to recovery has been extensive. Bethea has gone through five surgeries since June 30, when a roughly 9-ft-long shark latched itself onto her right thigh causing it to be amputated from above the knee down.

Bethea recently settled into a rehabilitation facility as she continued to make progress in physical therapy.

She’s now moving forward on the next part of her journey, recovering at home surrounded by family and friends.

WCTV’s Madison Glaser was there as Bethea was discharged, and she will have complete coverage on Eyewitness News at 5:00pm and 6:00pm.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.