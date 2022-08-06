Countdown To Kickoff: Trinity Catholic Celtics

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Every game played on the gridiron is won in the trenches, which gives Trinity Catholic a significant advantage entering the fall of 2022.

The Celtics are coming off their third consecutive season making the playoffs, and return nine starters on offense, including every offensive lineman.

“We’re probably gonna average about 6′5 305 across the front on the offensive line,” said Trinity Catholic Head Coach John Brantley. “So, we’ll be able to push some people around a little bit.”

Miami Hurricanes commit Tommy Kinsler is a veteran leader along the line. The 6′6, 330 pound guard embraces his role as a key voice on the team.

“It jus feels good to have people look up to you,” said Trinity Catholic senior Tommy Kinsler. “Do what you’re doing. I want them to be better than me. Not like me, but be better than me so they can get opportunity like me to go play at the next level.”

The biggest challenge the Celtics face making the playoffs for a fourth straight year will be replacing quarterback Cole Gonzalez. As a two-year starter, Gonzalez racked up more than 2,000 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns.

“We’ve got great competition,” said Brantley. “Got two, three guys that are battling it out for that quarterback position to take Gonzalez’ place that we had last year, who did a wonderful job.”

Trinity Catholic will also play in a new district this season. Instead of playing in Class 3A with nine other teams, the Celtics are now in Class 1A Suburban with P.K. Yonge and St. Joseph Academy.

“We’re gonna play within the guidelines we got. I think it gives us a good shot, like every year, to win a state championship, and that’s why our kids come to Trinity Catholic to win a state championship.”

Trinity Catholic lost in the Regional Final last season to FSU High, and will try to exact their revenge against them, when the Seminoles and Celtics kickoff August 26.

