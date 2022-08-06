Gator Richardson coming into his own in fall camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The start of week two for Florida’s fall camp means position battles are heating up and the caliber of play must rise with the steamy temperatures.

The purpose of camp is to help players hone, refine, and ingrain the proper techniques and skills they’ll need to use to be successful on the gridiron beginning September 3. Offensively, the Gators are loaded at receiver and running back, so those two groups will be the ones to watch closely to see who will earn a spot in the starting rotation on Saturdays.

Sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson, now the undisputed leader of the team, is coming into his own as the signal caller. He’s coming off a year in which he split reps with former Gator Emory Jones, and also battled injury throughout the 2021 season. Against Florida Atlantic, South Florida, and LSU, Richardson produced electrifying plays with his arm and legs. However, when he made his lone start against eventual national champion, Georgia, he threw three interceptions that effectively doomed the Gators to a loss.

Since he’s taken over the reigns in 2022, Richardson has worked diligently to assume leadership duties, both on and off the field. His play this coming season will determine how successful Florida will be. The good news for Gator fans out of fall camp is the vote of confidence he’s received from teammates.

“I can be in good coverage, then he just puts the ball back shoulder,” said Florida senior linebacker Amari Burney. “Like man...he’s the only one that can make that throw on me. So, AR is coming along...being more vocal. He got a little more swagger to him. Out there trying to shine on us, so I’m happy for him”

Florida hosts Utah on September 3.

