Gov. DeSantis makes several appointments made to school trustee board

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is also announcing new appointments, for the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind Board of Trustees, and some have ties to North Central Florida.

The governor named Christine Chapman, Ralph Hadley, Owen McCaul, and Thomas Zavelson to the board.

Zavelson is a retired pediatrician and professor of pediatrics at the University of Florida School of Medicine.

He was a founding member of the Pediatric Associates of Gainesville.

Hadley is a graduate of UF, where he earned a bachelor’s in economics and a law degree.

