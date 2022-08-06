Gov. DeSantis makes several appointments made to school trustee board

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is also announcing new appointments, for the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind Board of Trustees, and some have ties to North Central Florida.

The governor named Christine Chapman, Ralph Hadley, Owen McCaul, and Thomas Zavelson to the board.

Zavelson is a retired pediatrician and professor of pediatrics at the University of Florida School of Medicine.

He was a founding member of the Pediatric Associates of Gainesville.

Hadley is a graduate of UF, where he earned a bachelor’s in economics and a law degree.

