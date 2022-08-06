Marion Cultural Alliance taking nominations for annual art awards

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Cultural Alliance is now accepting nominations for its annual art awards.

This will be the seventh year they are holding the art awards.

They are meant to honor individuals or organizations for their positive impact on the arts community.

It is open to Marion County arts for profit or nonprofit organizations, volunteers, art enthusiasts, and more.

Leaders are looking to give out the education award, vision award, and service award.

The deadline to apply is September 12th and winners will be announced on October 8th.

