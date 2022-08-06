Residents celebrate author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings 126th birthday

Residents celebrated the author's 126th birthday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CROSS CREEK, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents across North Central Florida gathered in Cross Creek to celebrate a famous Floridian author’s 126th birthday.

Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings was born in 1896. She is best known for writing “The Yearling”, which won her a Pulitzer prize.

People gathered at the Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Historic State Park to honor the author as visitors enjoyed mango ice cream and cupcakes while taking tours of her farmhouse.

“It’s a wonderful event because it’s so old fashion it fits with the place here. Time kind of stopped here around 1938 the fiddle music, the ice cream, and people just sitting around talking as you hear the breeze and the birds it’s just a really an old fashion get together,” said park ranger Geoff Gates.

Visits to the park give people a taste of what old Florida is like.

