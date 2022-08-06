Students receive free vaccinations ahead of the school year

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With classes starting on Wednesday for many students in North Central Florida the Department of Health in Marion County held a free back-to-school vaccination event to get students’ shots up to date.

“Kindergartners would need a DTaP, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella those are combination vaccines that come in two vaccines. A 7th grader would need a Tdap vaccine which is one vaccine to go into 7th grade,” said director of nursing Kelly Conklin.

One family just moved from Washington state to Ocala three months ago and had to get their shots to be able to attend school. Student Greyson Day got his vaccinations and explained the importance of them.

“It’s important so that if you get tetanus it’s really going to be painful if you don’t get this shot so I would suggest getting the shot.”

Greyson’s mom Kehlsey Jensen said she feels it’s important to keep up with your shots.

“We believe you have the choice over your own body and what goes into it but we personally choose to make sure we’re vaccinated against any tetanus or whooping cough.”

Health officials want to advise parents to get their child’s shots before Wednesday or won’t be able to go to school.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.