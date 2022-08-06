Two Marion County nurses sue employer after active shooter drill

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two nurses in Marion County are suing their employer after an active shooter exercise was all too real.

Twin lawsuits filed in circuit court claim that Lauren Palazini and Dominique Tucker were participating in new employee training last November when a man with a gun burst into the room.

The two women say the scenario went on for ten minutes before it was revealed the incident was staged.

They are claiming assault, false imprisonment, and emotional distress.

