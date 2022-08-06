University of Florida holds summer commencement ceremonies

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida summer graduates turned their tassels at Saturday’s commencement ceremony.

The graduation began at 10 a.m. and ran until noon at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville.

It was held for bachelor’s and master’s degrees of multiple programs.

These include agricultural and life sciences, liberal arts and sciences, journalism, and communications.

This was the second commencement ceremony to take place this weekend.

The other was held Friday.

