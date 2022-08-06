University of Florida holds summer commencement ceremonies

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida summer graduates turned their tassels at Saturday’s commencement ceremony.

The graduation began at 10 a.m. and ran until noon at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville.

It was held for bachelor’s and master’s degrees of multiple programs.

These include agricultural and life sciences, liberal arts and sciences, journalism, and communications.

This was the second commencement ceremony to take place this weekend.

The other was held Friday.

TRENDING STORY: LATEST: Shark bite survivor Addison Bethea discharged from TMH

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
Trinity Catholic plays a game during the 2021 season.
Countdown To Kickoff: Trinity Catholic Celtics
Anthony Richardson prepares to take a snap during fall practice.
Gator Richardson coming into his own in fall camp
University of Florida holds summer commencement ceremonies