The Alachua County Rural Concerns Advisory Committee is hiring

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are seeking out applicants for the Rural Concerns Advisory Committee.

There are four different roles that the county wants to fill with qualified individuals.

One position is open for someone involved in agriculture, or silviculture. 

Another is for someone who lives in an unincorporated rural area.

TRENDING STORY: University of Florida holds summer commencement ceremonies

The third position calls for someone from UF IFAS.

 The fourth member will be chosen at large based on their experience.

The deadline to apply is August 21st.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Williston celebrates their 28th annual Back to school Bash
Williston celebrates their 28th annual Back to school Bash
People were introduced to Alachua County candidates at Souls to the Polls
People were introduced to Alachua County candidates at Souls to the Polls
Free haircuts were given out to students.
Williston celebrates their 28th annual Back to school Bash
Residents met with candidates running for positions in Alachua County.
People were introduced to Alachua County candidates at Souls to the Polls