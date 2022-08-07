The Alachua County Rural Concerns Advisory Committee is hiring

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are seeking out applicants for the Rural Concerns Advisory Committee.

There are four different roles that the county wants to fill with qualified individuals.

One position is open for someone involved in agriculture, or silviculture.

Another is for someone who lives in an unincorporated rural area.

The third position calls for someone from UF IFAS.

The fourth member will be chosen at large based on their experience.

The deadline to apply is August 21st.

