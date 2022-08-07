Countdown To Kickoff: Forest Wildcats

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Making progress is not an overnight process. It takes hours of dedication just for small changes to occur.

That’s why this offseason, the Forest Wildcats have been focused on getting better everyday.

“We workout more. Lift weights more,” said Forest junior linebacker Elijah Dennis. “We’ve been doing more during the summer. 7 o’clock in the morning. Then sometimes, if you want you can come at 6pm workout with jv.”

After finishing with a losing record for the 4th consecutive season, the Wildcats are bound and determined to turn things around.

“It’s gonna take a lot of hard work and we’ve put in that work this summer and I think a lot of people are gonna be shocked how good we are this year,” said Forest junior linebacker Gavin Warnken. “So, I have confidence in my boys, I know they’ve been working hard, too. So, I think it’s gonna be great.”

A big reason why Forest is on a mission for success, they have a new head coach.

“Coach Cullen is really holding us to a higher standard this year,” said Forest senior defensive lineman Braeden Farmer. “It’s a really good thing we’re having right now.”

“They have some grit and they’ve got some resilience,” said Forest Head Coach Eoghan Cullen. “They’ve been through a lot. Last year they went 3-7, and this year we asked them to do a little more and they’ve stepped up and they’ve bought in and they’re really working hard this offseason.”

One of the key leaders on this year’s team will be quarterback Vimel Poole Jr. He’s eager to make his debut under center and snap the Wildcats losing streak.

“Ready to see the progression. See if we can do better than last year,” said Forest junior quarterback Vimel Poole Jr. “Last year we were 3-7. I want a way better record now because we have potential for a better record and possibly a district championship, too.”

Poole believes Forest will be successful because of one simple concept

“We all have to be one. Instead of playing individually like last year, we all need to come together as one and play together with each other.”

The Wildcats will put all their work to the test when they open the season against North Marion on August 26.

