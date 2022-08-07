Headquarters of Alachua County Democratic Party vandalized

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Democratic Party office was vandalized late Saturday night.

Alachua County Democratic Party leaders are considering security measures after their headquarters in Gainesville were vandalized Saturday night.

A Gainesville police official confirms the vandalism was reported around 10 p.m. last night.

Two windows are busted and bricks were found at the scene off of NW Eighth Avenue, according to Alachua County Democratic Party Chair Jay Maggio.

The landlord has since put up plywood over the damaged windows.

Maggio said they may install a new security system because of this incident.

