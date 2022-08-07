Hurricane Preparedness at Your Local ACE Hardware

Chiefland ACE Hardware & Farm Supply
By WCJB TV20 WEATHER
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - WCJB TV20 and participating ACE hardware stores across NCFL are joining together to get you prepared for the 2022 hurricane season.

ACE LOCATIONS
ACE LOCATIONS(WCJB)

Today we’re at Chiefland ACE Hardware and Farm Supply, in Chiefland, because this is your local source for all your hurricane supplies needs.

Whether you’re looking for large tools like chain saws, shovels, tarps, plastic sheeting, and generators or smaller items such as tie downs, ropes, buckets, batteries, and flashlights you can find them all at your local ace hardware store.

Check out our hurricane supplies and download your own copy to print out, or keep on your phone so you don’t forget anything you might need.

ACE SUPPLY LIST
ACE SUPPLY LIST(WCJB)

It’s important to get prepared now, well before any storms threaten NCFL.

So stick with ACE hardware to keep you prepared and with WCJB TV20 to keep you safe and informed this hurricane season.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

NCFL ACE Hardware employees recommend summer heat and hurricane prep items
NCFL ACE Hardware employees recommend summer heat and hurricane prep items
Torrential rains bring flooding to Suwannee County and a possible tornado moves through Lake City
Hurricane Season is officially underway... What you should be doing to prepare
Thursday's severe weather caused damage in Starke