Hurricane Preparedness at Your Local ACE Hardware

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - WCJB TV20 and participating ACE hardware stores across NCFL are joining together to get you prepared for the 2022 hurricane season.

ACE LOCATIONS (WCJB)

Today we’re at Chiefland ACE Hardware and Farm Supply, in Chiefland, because this is your local source for all your hurricane supplies needs.

Whether you’re looking for large tools like chain saws, shovels, tarps, plastic sheeting, and generators or smaller items such as tie downs, ropes, buckets, batteries, and flashlights you can find them all at your local ace hardware store.

Check out our hurricane supplies and download your own copy to print out, or keep on your phone so you don’t forget anything you might need.

ACE SUPPLY LIST (WCJB)

It’s important to get prepared now, well before any storms threaten NCFL.

So stick with ACE hardware to keep you prepared and with WCJB TV20 to keep you safe and informed this hurricane season.

