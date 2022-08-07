People were introduced to Alachua County candidates at Souls to the Polls

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting starts next weekend in Alachua County but people gathered Sunday for Souls to the Polls.

Hundreds met at the Hal Brady Rec complex in Alachua to meet candidates for office running in Alachua County races. Candidates for school board, state representative and county commission showed up.

Organizers gave out free food, backpacks for students while people enjoyed live local musicians and a bounce house.

“Local, state, national elections every election matters. Our local government is very important to vote. Also the state election is very important if you want change you got to get out and vote,” said organizer Malcolm Dixon.

A booth was set up so people could register for November’s election as well.

Williston celebrates their 28th annual Back to school Bash
People were introduced to Alachua County candidates at Souls to the Polls
