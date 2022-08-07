Williston celebrates their 28th annual Back to school Bash

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Class starts back for public school students this week, but Levy County families got one last day of summer fun in.

The group, ‘We Soar’, along with other groups held their 28th annual Back to school Bash drive thru in Williston. On Saturday, more than 700 backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks and prizes were given out to students from pre-k to college.

The bash finished up on Sunday with free haircuts as well as food, games and music.

“Just like appearing and presenting yourself to the world and if you could go to school with your book bag, your supplies, your clothes cause some of us have even been able to help out with clothes. That’s what we want to be able to help kids get clothes and shoes as well,” said barber DC Floyd.

Each kid left the event, with a new hairdo ready for school.

