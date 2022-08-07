Williston celebrates their 28th annual Back to school Bash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Class starts back for public school students this week, but Levy County families got one last day of summer fun in.

The group, ‘We Soar’, along with other groups held their 28th annual Back to school Bash drive thru in Williston. On Saturday, more than 700 backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks and prizes were given out to students from pre-k to college.

The bash finished up on Sunday with free haircuts as well as food, games and music.

“Just like appearing and presenting yourself to the world and if you could go to school with your book bag, your supplies, your clothes cause some of us have even been able to help out with clothes. That’s what we want to be able to help kids get clothes and shoes as well,” said barber DC Floyd.

Each kid left the event, with a new hairdo ready for school.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Williston celebrates their 28th annual Back to school Bash
Williston celebrates their 28th annual Back to school Bash
People were introduced to Alachua County candidates at Souls to the Polls
People were introduced to Alachua County candidates at Souls to the Polls
Residents met with candidates running for positions in Alachua County.
People were introduced to Alachua County candidates at Souls to the Polls
Alachua County is hiring for various roles in the Rural Concerns Advisory Committee.
The Alachua County Rural Concerns Advisory Committee is hiring