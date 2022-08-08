Braid bash is back for a 2nd year, mental health major topic at this year’s event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For a second year in a row, girls in Gainesville had the chance to get their hair and nails done before going back to school, which starts Aug. 10.

The second annual ‘back to school braids bash’ is a free event organized by Trinity’s Day Spa Pampering for Kids. This year’s event was held inside of the Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-purpose center next to Citizen’s Field.

These hair braiders are true artists! 👏 Around 50 girls got their hair done during the 2nd #BraidBash in Gainesville today. Organizer Edwennia Moore says it’s about giving the girls a confidence boost going into the school year. #backtoschool pic.twitter.com/04BqUw89fe — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) August 8, 2022

Owner of Trinity’s Day Spa, and organizer of the event, Edwennia Moore said this year’s occasion attracted roughly 50 girls to the ‘spa’. Moore added that the main goal of the day is to give girls a boost of confidence as they return to school.

“A lot of kids, when they feel better about themselves, they perform better in the class room,” Moore said. “I know it’s been a challenging year, so the last thing I want is for the kids not to feel good about themselves.”

Takasia Mclean of Kylee Love, Loni McNish of Naturally styled by Loni, and Kyia Lanise with Aiykaj House of Beauty were three out of 11 braiders twisting the day away, with one traveling from Georgia for the event.

Takasia Mclean (left) and Loni McNish (right) put the finishing touches on these girl's braids with mouse to keep it all in place. (WCJB)

Takasia Mclean of Kylee Love puts mouse on this girls hair to make sure it all stays in place. (WCJB)

They’re self taught Lanise said, adding it’s something these braiders look forward to.

“As long as it puts a smile on the kids faces, we’re all about it,” said McNish.

Tahirah Moore is the Founder and CEO of the non-profit Crammed. She said she created the organization to “enrich and sharpen educational and professional skills while also creating a safe space for mental health inside the youth community.”

Tahirah was at braid bash to talk to kids and give out school supplies. She works with kindergarten through 12th grade students on tutoring and mental health.

