Cade Museum leaders are judging the 13th annual Cade Prize

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cade Prize began in 2010 to recognize innovators that have creative solutions to problems.

The creation must fit into one of five categories.

This includes environmental and agriculture, energy, IT technology, healthcare bio medical or wild card.

The competition started with more than 70 applicants.

After round 1 there will be 21, and after round two there will be 5 finalists.

“What they are really looking for is a creative solution to a problem, what the market potential and what the impact this innovation will have on the community and beyond” said senior manager of product development, Carmen Hurtado, “It helps identify early startups. So we’re recognizing teams who have not been to market yet.”

The five finalists will split a total of $64,000.

There will be an event on September 8th for the public to see the 21 finalists creations.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.