Charge dismissed for Woman accused of breaking into home, attacking another woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -UPDATE: Alachua County prosecutors are no longer seeking to convict a woman after being arrested during an alleged domestic dispute.

Diane Pierre, 23, was initially charged with burglary and battery. The burglary charge was changed to a trespassing charge and later dismissed. The court is withholding adjudication on the charge of battery.

Aug. 8, 2022 Story: A woman from Gainesville was arrested for breaking into her former partner’s home and attacking a woman inside according to deputies.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Diane Pierre, 23, on Sunday night. Deputies say Pierre broke into her ex’s home on Southwest 70th Terrace in Gainesville.

When Pierre broke into the home, her ex was at the store and another woman was in the bathroom. Deputies say Pierre started hitting the woman inside but the victim was able to push Pierre out of the house.

Pierre was charged with burglary with assault or battery and battery. She was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

