City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut will have a town hall meeting to discuss the single-family zoning ban

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioner Cynthia Chestnut will hold a town hall meeting on the single-family zoning ban on Monday.

This was approved by commissioners last Thursday.

The meeting will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

RELATED: Gainesville commissioners pass plan to end exclusive single-family zoning

It will be held at the Mount Pleasant UMC on 630 NW 2nd St.

This is a chance for residents to ask anything they couldn’t before about the ban.

There will be multiple high official attendees like the city manager and the GRU manager.

