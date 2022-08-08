City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut will have a town hall meeting to discuss the single-family zoning ban

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioner Cynthia Chestnut will hold a town hall meeting on the single-family zoning ban on Monday.

This was approved by commissioners last Thursday.

The meeting will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

RELATED: Gainesville commissioners pass plan to end exclusive single-family zoning

It will be held at the Mount Pleasant UMC on 630 NW 2nd St.

This is a chance for residents to ask anything they couldn’t before about the ban.

There will be multiple high official attendees like the city manager and the GRU manager.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.