Countdown To Kickoff: West Port Wolf Pack

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The stats say the West Port Wolf Pack had a brutal 1-9 season in 2021. But all it took was a little film study for the Pack’s new head coach to realize that numbers can be misleading.

“They had a brutal schedule,” said West Port’s new head coach Greg Harper. “I thought the kids played hard., we’ve got a lot of things we can build on.”

One of the North Central Florida’s largest high schools does have talent; it was pretty clear through a 5-3 record two seasons ago. West Port’s upperclassmen believe the program can reach its potential under Harper.

“I feel our team has been brought together by the new coaching staff and how we’re acting right now, especially how we’re playing in 7-on-7,” said wide receiver / defensive back Devon Summerset. “We got back into the swing of things, and we’re starting to play how we did in 2020.″

“He’s been working us a lot harder than the last coach,” said wide receiver / defensive back Eli Graham. “And we’ve been moving good lately. We all just need to keep working out hard, so that when the season comes we can be great.”

The Pack do have to replace departed quarterback Gavin Savino, who signed to play at Stetson. Step one towards improvement is individual responsibility. The members of the Pack understand the value of their position.

“It’s where all plays start, and where all plays get moving from,” said offensive and defensive lineman William Cotney, regarding the importance of offensive line play. “It’s very important to have a strong line of scrimmage, strong force and presence in the front.”

“Why do I like being a running back?” said Antoine Lane. “It’s how I start juking and spinning and breaking tackles. It’s fun.”

The Pack play in class 4A-Suburban and share a district with Each Ridge, Forest, Lake Minneola, and South Lake. Kickoff is against Dunnellon on Aug. 26, and that’s when West Port gets started on its quest for redemption.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.