Democratic headquarters in Gainesville vandalized, party members suspicious that it could be a targeted attack

By Julia Laude
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Alachua County Democratic party are proceeding with caution after their Gainesville office was vandalized over the weekend.

It happened around 10 o’clock Saturday night when someone destroyed part of the office by throwing pieces of concrete through both windows.

“Almost like if you took a cement block, hit it with hammers and then threw it through the windows,” Alachua County Democratic party chair, J. Maggio explained.

That same night officials said the windows were boarded up by the landlord, Saul Silber. The concrete blocks remain as a reminder outside.

“We’d like to talk to the local Republicans to condemn any of this on either side, which seems very simple,” Maggio said. “And also it taught us that we probably need to look into some sort of security system, CCTV or something like that.”

The offices next to the democratic head quarters don’t appear to have any damage, which leads Maggio to believe this could have been a targeted attack, but that is yet to be determined by police.

For now, the office is operating as normal.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

Democratic party headquarters vandalized
Russell Report: SEC Schedule Model
Russell Report: SEC Challenges
Russell Report: SEC Challenges
JordanGreen
Interlachen man sentenced to 15 years in prison for arson