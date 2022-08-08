Democratic headquarters in Gainesville vandalized, party members suspicious that it could be a targeted attack

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Alachua County Democratic party are proceeding with caution after their Gainesville office was vandalized over the weekend.

It happened around 10 o’clock Saturday night when someone destroyed part of the office by throwing pieces of concrete through both windows.

“Almost like if you took a cement block, hit it with hammers and then threw it through the windows,” Alachua County Democratic party chair, J. Maggio explained.

That same night officials said the windows were boarded up by the landlord, Saul Silber. The concrete blocks remain as a reminder outside.

“We’d like to talk to the local Republicans to condemn any of this on either side, which seems very simple,” Maggio said. “And also it taught us that we probably need to look into some sort of security system, CCTV or something like that.”

The offices next to the democratic head quarters don’t appear to have any damage, which leads Maggio to believe this could have been a targeted attack, but that is yet to be determined by police.

For now, the office is operating as normal.

