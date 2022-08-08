Early voting starts for primary elections across North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Early voting started Monday for some in North Central Florida. Election officials from Bradford, Columbia and Levy counties started early voting for residents with no issues starting at 9 am. Putnam and Suwannee county voters could cast their ballots early starting Monday as well.

Bradford county voters have until the 21st to early vote, while Columbia and Levy county voters have until the 20th. Dixie county opens polls for early voting on Friday, the 12th. Now the remaining counties, Alachua, Gilchrist, Marion and Union county voters can cast their early ballot starting on Saturday.

Voters in Alachua county can turn in their mail-in-ballot, at a ‘secure ballot intake station’ at the Supervisor of Election’s office in downtown Gainesville starting Monday and ending on Friday. Although, only between the hours of 9am and 5pm. After Friday, there will be seven ‘secure ballot intake stations’ at early voting locations across Alachua county.

