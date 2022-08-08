Early voting starts for primary elections across North Central Florida

Early voting starts for primary elections across North Central Florida
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Early voting started Monday for some in North Central Florida. Election officials from Bradford, Columbia and Levy counties started early voting for residents with no issues starting at 9 am. Putnam and Suwannee county voters could cast their ballots early starting Monday as well.

RELATED STORY: Vision Ministries hosts “Get Out the Vote” event to encourage voting in upcoming election

Bradford county voters have until the 21st to early vote, while Columbia and Levy county voters have until the 20th. Dixie county opens polls for early voting on Friday, the 12th. Now the remaining counties, Alachua, Gilchrist, Marion and Union county voters can cast their early ballot starting on Saturday.

Voters in Alachua county can turn in their mail-in-ballot, at a ‘secure ballot intake station’ at the Supervisor of Election’s office in downtown Gainesville starting Monday and ending on Friday. Although, only between the hours of 9am and 5pm. After Friday, there will be seven ‘secure ballot intake stations’ at early voting locations across Alachua county.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

The round-a-bout at South Main Street and Depot Avenue will be closed until August 19th.
Road closures throughout Gainesville expected in the coming weeks
Road closures throughout Gainesville in the coming weeks
Countdown to Kickoff: West Port Wolf Pack
Braid bash is back for a 2nd year, mental health major topic at this year’s event
Takasia Mclean (left) and Loni McNish (right) put the finishing touches on these girl's braids...
Braid bash is back for a 2nd year, mental health major topic at this year’s event