Four UF opponents ranked in preseason coaches poll

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator football team will have its hands full this fall with a difficult schedule. That point was hammered home on Monday with the release of the preseason USA Today coaches poll. Four of Florida’s 2022 opponents were included in the poll, including three in the top 10-- Georgia at No. 3, Texas A&M at No. 7, Utah at No. 8, and Kentucky at No. 21.

Florida is unranked but received votes in the poll. The Gators play two straight ranked opponents to start the season, as they host the Utes on Sept. 3 and welcome the Wildcats on Sept. 10.

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason poll, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third.

The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football coaches. Alabama is coming off a loss in the College Football Playoff title game to Georgia.

The Buckeyes received five first-place votes and the Bulldogs got six. No. 18 Texas also received a first-place vote.

Clemson was No. 4 and Notre Dame was No. 5. Michigan, coming off its first CFP appearance, was sixth, followed by Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor.

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.