Gainesville man cuts woman after trying to steal $20

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after swinging a knife at and cutting a woman after an altercation involving a 20-dollar bill on Sunday.

Gainesville Police Department officers say they were called after Isaiah Perry, 24, stole $20 off the balcony of an apartment on Southwest 8th Avenue in front of a woman. She and another person chased Perry away and he dropped the bill.

According to the arrest report, a few minutes later Perry returned to the apartment with a knife and confronted the victim.

He swung the blade at the woman causing a small cut on her chin.

Perry was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

