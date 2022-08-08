GRU to return customer deposits in response to high bills

Gainesville Regional Utilities sign
Gainesville Regional Utilities sign
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities is working to return customer deposits to help offset the cost of skyrocketing utility bills this summer.

According to officials with GRU, customers can receive a credit on their account equal to the amount of their deposit.

The move follows significant increases in the bills for customers during the months of June and July. GRU officials attribute the bill increases to “dramatic increases in fuel prices and high usage related to extreme heat.”

RELATED: GRU blames “heat and high gas prices” for steep rise in utility bills

To qualify customers must have an account that is at least one year old as of Aug. 2 and have maintained a satisfactory payment history over that period. The money will be automatically credited to the accounts of those who qualify.

GRU normally holds deposits for 24 months and may return them based on payment history.

“We’re doing everything we can to assist our customers during these challenging times,” said GRU Chief Customer Officer Kinn’zon Hutchinson. “We’re all in this together.”

GRU is also temporarily waiving late fees to help lessen the burden of higher utility bills through September.

GRU prices have become a campaign issue for the nine candidates seeking to become Gainesville’s next mayor.

