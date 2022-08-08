HRSA opens new National Paternal Mental Health Hotline

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WASHINGTON (ABC) - The Health Resources and Services Administration has opened up a new National Maternal Mental Health Hotline, which can be reached at 1-833-943-5746.

Pregnancy can be a joyous time for mothers, but feelings of sadness or anxiety are quite common and can make it hard for some mothers to take care of themselves and their babies.

Doctors say some symptoms like hopelessness, trouble concentrating, and lack of interest in things one used to enjoy, may be signs of depression.

But now pregnant women and new moms have access to a new resource.

The Health Resources and Services Administration has a new, free and confidential National Maternal Health Hotline that provides support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The hotline number is 1-833-943-5746.

The hotline offers support before, during, and after pregnancy, with access to professional counselors, support group referrals, and translation services for 60 languages.

Callers can be connected to maternal and child health professionals like doctors, nurses, doulas, and mental health providers within minutes.

