Interlachen man sentenced to 15 years in prison for arson

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies say Jordan Green, 34, went into a home in September of 2021 with a bottle of lighter fluid in his hands.

Deputies say Green started a fire in one of the bedrooms and left.

He was sentenced last week, after pleading guilty.

