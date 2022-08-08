Interlachen man sentenced to 15 years in prison for arson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies say Jordan Green, 34, went into a home in September of 2021 with a bottle of lighter fluid in his hands.
Deputies say Green started a fire in one of the bedrooms and left.
He was sentenced last week, after pleading guilty.
