MCSO deputies arrest Fort McCoy woman accused of having sex with animals

FORT MCCOY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Fort McCoy was arrested on Sunday after being caught showing videos of herself engaging in sexual activity with animals to an inmate.

Investigators say on July 18 and 19 during video visitations, Carin Buford, 58, showed an inmate videos of herself having various dogs commit sexual acts on her. They also found messages between Buford and the inmate where she described the acts.

Detectives searched her home and found 11 videos of sexual acts with animals. They also found a deleted file of child pornography.

TRENDING: Gainesville man cuts woman after trying to steal $20

Buford admitted to making the videos but claimed she did not know the pornography was of an underage child.

Carin Buford was released from the Marion County Jail after posting a bond of $13,000.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.