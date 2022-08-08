Pickleball tournament raises $5K for ElderCare of Alachua County

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-day indoor pickleball tournament raised about $5,000 for ElderCare of Alachua County this weekend.

More than 140 pickleball players of all ages and skill levels played in the tournament at the Legacy Park Indoor Sports Complex on Saturday and Sunday.

$10 from the players and participants’ entry fees were donated to ElderCare of Alachua County. The money will be used for senior programs and to benefit the Alachua County Senior Recreation Center.

Touching Hearts at Home, a family-owned and operated home care agency, held a silent auction with items donated by area businesses. They also ran a concessions stand with all proceeds benefiting charity.

Sponsors including Touching Hearts at Home, Campus USA Credit Union, Haven Hospice, Lentz & Dodd Financial, Well Florida Council, Inc., and Daurine Wehbe of Coldwell Banker M.M. Parish also donated funds.

TRENDING: Gainesville residents are outraged after finding anti-semitic flyers in multiple neighborhoods

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the nation, and we love that it’s sweeping the nation,” Christina Ramos, Touching Hearts at Home executive director and administrator said. “We are incredibly blessed to partner with the Gainesville Sport Commission to find such a fun and healthy way to support our community, while having a ton of fun doing so! After all is said and done, approximately $5,000 was raised to benefit ElderCare of Alachua County. That’s a win-win in our book!”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.