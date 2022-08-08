Preventing back-to-school anxiety in students

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A brand-new school year can also bring a lot of changes.

“Anxiety is normal,” Ken Chisholm, mental health counselor for Bay District Schools, said. “It’s a worried, uptight feeling that is a reaction to change.”

Kids may experience anxiety when they think about the unknown of the new year.

“Children have very good imaginations,” Chisholm said. “They may be thinking, what if I don’t make any friends, what if my teacher doesn’t like me, what if no one sits with me at lunch?”

Anxiety symptoms may look different in different kids.

“Typically, what you’re going to see is some sleep and appetite changes, some irritability, some avoidance, maybe some withdrawal,” Chisholm said.

Mental health counselors say there are ways to avoid first-day nerves.

“Go ahead and start the routine of getting up early, eating, going to bed on time, start that school routine now,” Chisholm said.

Try to get students comfortable on campus before the first day.

“Take the child to the school, take them by the school, have them meet the school counselor, have them meet the teacher to get them more comfortable with that,” Chisholm said.

If a couple of months go by and a student still isn’t comfortable, there are ways to cope.

“Things as simple as deep breathing, journaling, talking about their fears, talking about those what ifs,” Chisholm said.

Also, utilize resources within the school district.

“Make sure that the teacher and school counselor are aware because we have mental services available in Bay District Schools,” Chisholm said.

Remember, first-day nerves are normal! Encourage students to put their best foot forward for the new year.

Chisholm said on the first day of school, parents should plan a little extra time for the student’s morning routine. Parents can put a positive note in the student’s backpack or lunch box and praise them when the first day is a success.

