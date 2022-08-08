Rabbi Berl Goldman of the Lubavitch-Chabad Center condemned hate messages found in neighborhoods

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rabbi Berl Goldman with the Lubavitch-Chabad Center at the University of Florida is condemning the messages of hate found in neighborhoods.

Goldman says the flyers don’t represent the Alachua County community but wants people to be aware

The rabbi also says the center is offering resources and advice for anyone who receives hate messages, going forward.

RELATED: Gainesville residents are outraged after finding anti-semitic flyers in multiple neighborhoods

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.