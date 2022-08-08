Road closures throughout Gainesville expected in the coming weeks

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are two Gainesville road closures to keep an eye out for in the near future.

The round-a-bout at South Main Street and Depot Avenue, and the roads leading to it, will all be closed due to construction on the stormwater pipe at the road.

The roads leading to the round-a-bout to northbound and eastbound traffic will be closed until Friday, August 19th.

NW 13th Terrace will be closed between NW Fifth Avenue and NW 17th avenue.

Crews will be repaving this road until Friday.

