Trinity United Methodist Church will host a family empowerment summit

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County school officials will have a family empowerment summit on Monday.

The event will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church.

There will be a family resource fair from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

TRENDING: Gainesville residents are outraged after finding anti-semitic flyers in multiple neighborhoods

There are also some presentations and performances that will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

For the first 250 people in attendance, there will be free meals.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Latest News

City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut will have a town hall meeting to discuss the single-family zoning
Trinity United Methodist Church will host a family empowerment summit
Webber Gallery of the College of Central Florida will a competitive printmaking exhibition
City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut will have a town hall meeting to discuss the single-family...
City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut will have a town hall meeting to discuss the single-family zoning ban