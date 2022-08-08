Trinity United Methodist Church will host a family empowerment summit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County school officials will have a family empowerment summit on Monday.

The event will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church.

There will be a family resource fair from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

There are also some presentations and performances that will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

For the first 250 people in attendance, there will be free meals.

