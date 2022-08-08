Trinity United Methodist Church will host a family empowerment summit
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County school officials will have a family empowerment summit on Monday.
The event will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church.
There will be a family resource fair from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.
There are also some presentations and performances that will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For the first 250 people in attendance, there will be free meals.
