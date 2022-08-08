Webber Gallery of the College of Central Florida will a competitive printmaking exhibition

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - C.F. Webber Gallery opens a competitive printmaking exhibition on Monday.

The event is organized by the Webber Gallery of the College of Central Florida.

Five cash prizes will be awarded based on the selections of Juror Janet Ballweg.

She is a professor of art and head of printmaking at Bowling Green State University in Ohio.

First place will receive $500, second will get $300 and third will get $100.

There will also be two honorable mentions that will receive $50.

