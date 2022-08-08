The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the Lake Shore Hospital Authority revisits two of the proposals to use the main building on the hospital campus, by Hope Bridges VA Transitional Housing and Your ER Solutions.

Alachua County commissioners on Tuesday will consider a proposal to transform the Meadowbrook Golf Course into a top tracer driving range and clubhouse. Neighbors have come out on both sides of the question.

Public schools across all of North Central Florida kick off the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday. The parental rights in education Don’t Say Gay law goes into effect, and Fordham Early Learning Academy opens its door for the first time in Marion County.

On Thursday, FDOT holds pop-up event to highlight the ongoing dangers of red-light running.

