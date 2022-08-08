The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the Lake Shore Hospital Authority revisits two of the proposals to use the main building on the hospital campus, by Hope Bridges VA Transitional Housing and Your ER Solutions.

Alachua County commissioners on Tuesday will consider a proposal to transform the Meadowbrook Golf Course into a top tracer driving range and clubhouse. Neighbors have come out on both sides of the question.

RELATED: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Public schools across all of North Central Florida kick off the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday. The parental rights in education Don’t Say Gay law goes into effect, and Fordham Early Learning Academy opens its door for the first time in Marion County.

On Thursday, FDOT holds pop-up event to highlight the ongoing dangers of red-light running.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs

Latest News

Rabbi Berl Goldman of the Lubavitch-Chabad Center condemned hate messages found in neighborhoods
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Ocala CEP highlights the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch
Ocala CEP highlights the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch
Ocala CEP highlights the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch