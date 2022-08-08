Woman arrested for breaking to home in Alachua County and attacking another woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A woman from Gainesville was arrested for breaking into her former partner’s home and attacking a woman inside.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Diane Pierre, 23, on Sunday night. Deputies say Pierre broke into her ex’s home on Southwest 70th Terrace in Gainesville.

When Pierre broke into the home, her ex was at the store and another woman was in the bathroom. Pierre started hitting the woman inside but the victim was able to push Pierre out of the house.

Pierre is charged with burglary with assault or battery and battery. She was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

