Alachua County commission will meet to discuss the proposal to transform Meadowbrook Golf Course

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County commissioners meet about a proposal to transform Meadowbrook Golf Course.

They want to turn the golf course into a top tracer driving range and clubhouse.

The staff recommends that the board of county commissioners approve the transformation but with some conditions.

The meeting will start at 11:30 a.m.

The public will have the opportunity to speak about items not on the agenda at noon or 5:30 p.m. and it will depend on whether you call in or are in person.

