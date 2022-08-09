Alachua County commission will meet to discuss the proposal to transform Meadowbrook Golf Course

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County commissioners meet about a proposal to transform Meadowbrook Golf Course.

They want to turn the golf course into a top tracer driving range and clubhouse.

The staff recommends that the board of county commissioners approve the transformation but with some conditions.

RELATED: Meadowbrook Golf Club changes proposal meeting

The meeting will start at 11:30 a.m.

The public will have the opportunity to speak about items not on the agenda at noon or 5:30 p.m. and it will depend on whether you call in or are in person.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.