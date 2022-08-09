Alachua County commission will meet to discuss the proposal to transform Meadowbrook Golf Course
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County commissioners meet about a proposal to transform Meadowbrook Golf Course.
They want to turn the golf course into a top tracer driving range and clubhouse.
The staff recommends that the board of county commissioners approve the transformation but with some conditions.
The meeting will start at 11:30 a.m.
The public will have the opportunity to speak about items not on the agenda at noon or 5:30 p.m. and it will depend on whether you call in or are in person.
