Children’s Table will have a food distribution in Otter Creek and Chiefland
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Table is distributing food in Otter Creek and Chiefland
It will be in Otter Creek at 1 p.m. at the town hall or 555 SW 2nd Ave.
They will then go to the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland at 2 p.m.
TRENDING: Democratic headquarters in Gainesville vandalized, party members suspicious that it could be a targeted attack
They ask that you bring a box or basket to all locations.
$7 is also requested per box but no one will be turned away.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.