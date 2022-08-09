Children’s Table will have a food distribution in Otter Creek and Chiefland

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Table is distributing food in Otter Creek and Chiefland

It will be in Otter Creek at 1 p.m. at the town hall or 555 SW 2nd Ave.

They will then go to the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland at 2 p.m.

They ask that you bring a box or basket to all locations.

$7 is also requested per box but no one will be turned away.

