Children’s Table will have a food distribution in Otter Creek and Chiefland

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Table is distributing food in Otter Creek and Chiefland

It will be in Otter Creek at 1 p.m. at the town hall or 555 SW 2nd Ave.

They will then go to the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland at 2 p.m.

TRENDING: Democratic headquarters in Gainesville vandalized, party members suspicious that it could be a targeted attack

They ask that you bring a box or basket to all locations.

$7 is also requested per box but no one will be turned away.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.