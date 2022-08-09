Columbia deputies introduce new K-9 officer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County sheriff’s deputies are welcoming their newest K-9 deputy.

County leaders are meeting Chaos.

Community members came together to help raise funding for the purchase of Chaos after the death of K-9 deputy Drago.

Deputies tell us no necropsy and no investigation will follow Drogo’s sudden death in June.

