Columbia deputies introduce new K-9 officer
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County sheriff’s deputies are welcoming their newest K-9 deputy.
County leaders are meeting Chaos.
Community members came together to help raise funding for the purchase of Chaos after the death of K-9 deputy Drago.
Deputies tell us no necropsy and no investigation will follow Drogo’s sudden death in June.
RELATED STORY: Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy canine dies due to heat-related injury
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.