Four Micanopy firefighters file lawsuit against the town

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Micanopy firefighters say town leaders are playing with fire when it comes to their paychecks.

Four of them have filed a lawsuit against the town, claiming time sheets were altered by fire department managers so they wouldn’t receive overtime pay.

They also claim that their pay was not boosted for three months when the state’s minimum wage went up in 2020.

An agenda item appears to indicate town leaders will discuss the question with city attorneys during Tuesday night’s meeting.

