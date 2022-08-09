Gainesville mayoral candidate July Thomas calls for culture shift within city hall in one-on-one interview

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -July Thomas is the one candidate who told TV20 so far that, politicians are not her cup of tea. Although, Thomas also mentioned that one of her top priorities is to reimagine city development.

Thomas says changing the culture within city hall is just as important too. Especially, getting the commission to trust staff and experts who offer knowledge on city-wide issues.

“Instead it turns into this sort of like mode of reeducation, like ‘oh this person doesn’t know what they are talking about, we need to reeducate them,” said Thomas. “I know a lot; which tells me that I do not know everything. I’m very grateful to be surrounded by a ton of people who know a lot of things. The real challenge is figuring out how to plug in the experts in the right places.”

Thomas told TV20 she’s only interested in serving one term as mayor if she’s elected to the role. Thomas faces eight other candidates for the seat, including David Arreola, Ed Bielarski, Ansaun Fisher, Gary Gordon, Gabriel Hillel, Adam Rosenthal, Donald Shepherd, and Harvey Ward.

