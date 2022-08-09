GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found located outside of a homeless shelter in Gainesville on Friday.
Officers say the body was found near a hole in the fence at the northeast corner of GRACE Marketplace.
They say investigators have identified a person of interest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.
TV20 reached out to officials with Grace Marketplace but have yet to receive a response.
