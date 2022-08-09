GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace

GRACE Marketplace sign (file)
GRACE Marketplace sign (file)(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found located outside of a homeless shelter in Gainesville on Friday.

Officers say the body was found near a hole in the fence at the northeast corner of GRACE Marketplace.

They say investigators have identified a person of interest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.

TV20 reached out to officials with Grace Marketplace but have yet to receive a response.

