Gunman arrested for attempted murder after a shooting at Harbor Cove Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of shooting another man at Harbor Cove Apartments on Monday.

Deputies say Julius Caldwell, 27, was visiting his estranged wife at the apartment complex when he got into an argument with a man who was previously in a relationship with his wife.

Caldwell went into her apartment and stole her handgun. He fired multiple times at the other man striking him in the leg. He then ran away.

Another resident’s doorbell camera caught the shooting on video. It shows Caldwell shooting eight times at the victim.

Deputies found Caldwell about an hour later at the corner of Tower Road and West University Avenue where he was taken into custody.

Caldwell is charged with first-degree attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a felon, and firing a gun into a dwelling. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a $1 million bond.

